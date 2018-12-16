File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Following the murder of a couple on a farm in Bonnievale in the Langeberg area of the Western Cape this past week, local detectives worked around the clock and arrested a 33-year-old man, Western Cape police said on Sunday. Bonnievale police were alerted on Friday to an abandoned vehicle along a dirt road, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

"On further investigation, they went to the Sandfontein farm where they discovered the bodies of an elderly couple in their 70s. It is believed the victims were hacked with a sharp object. A few items were reportedly missing from the home."

On Sunday morning, Bonnievale detectives arrested the suspect in McGregor, another rural town not far from the murder scene. The suspect was found in possession of one of the couple’s missing items. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday. As the investigation continued, more arrests could be on the cards, Potelwa said.

