Police nab card fraudsters, urge public to be cautious

CAPE TOWN – Police in Cape Town have stepped up their game and have arrested three card fraudsters who are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut said the suspects, between 20 and 46 years old, were arrested during a joint operation yesterday.

“Our Commercial Crime Investigation Unit teamed up with Law Enforcement and a private security company contracted by banks, Vuzela, and conducted an operation in the Cape Town CBD. “The three suspects were apprehended in possession of an assortment of bank and Sassa cards and could not provide any explanation when asked to do so,” Traut said. He said it was also established that one of the arrested suspects is wanted in Bishop Lavis on a separate fraud case.

The vehicle the suspects used, a VW Polo was also seized by police for further investigation. The trio face charges of theft and possession of stolen property. “The festive season is unfortunately the period of the year when the public is known for letting their guard down especially at ATMs when making cash withdrawals.

“This is when the ATM fraudsters capitalise on the relaxed state of mind of bank clients and up their game to lay their hands on your hard earned cash. Unfortunately for criminals, this is also the time of the year when we step up our game to ensure that the public is protected from crime,” Traut said. Police are also warning the public to exercise caution when using an ATM and to never accept help from a stranger. It has urged members of the public to ensure the keypad is obscured when entering their ATM pin.

In an unrelated incident, police also arrested 538 wanted suspects during tracing operations. The suspects were arrested on charges related to murder, attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery, sexual offences, firearm and drug related charges. [email protected]