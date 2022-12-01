Police officer gunned down by gang member in Parkwood, Cape Town

Cape Town – A police chopper was on Thursday circling the Cape skies in pursuit of a gunman, alleged to be a notorious gang member, who shot dead a police officer in Parkwood. The gunman shot dead the police constable on Thursday evening in Parkwood, near Cape Town.

City of Cape Town’s safety and security MMC, JP Smith, said they were deeply saddened by the death of the officer. "With more than 100 law enforcement staff responding to the initial call, it is with much sadness to learn our efforts were in vain,“ Smith said. Smith maintained that the City would provide all available resources to assist in helping to investigate and bring those guilty to justice.

Police were approached for comment but had yet to respond. Meanwhile, DA councillor Angus McKenzie said he was irked that there were some community members who will praise and protect the gangster. “Prove me wrong. I challenge those that know to come forward and report that gangster,” McKenzie said.

At the same time, police confirmed another crime scene in Grassy Park where a 26-year-old constable was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon at around 5.45pm. The deceased member and his partner reacted on information about an armed suspect in Blackbird Avenue, Grassy Park, and during an altercation with the suspect the member sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest while his partner escaped the incident unharmed. The suspect fled the crime scene and is yet to be arrested.

