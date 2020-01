The Sea Point public swimming pool. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



CAPE TOWN - The police are investigating an attempt to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy at the public swimming pool in Sea Point on New Year's Day, City of Cape Town law enforcement authorities said on Thursday.

"It happened yesterday at around 4pm," spokesman Wayne Dyason said.





"It was reported to law enforcement but when we arrived the alleged attacker was already gone. The mother was then called and went to the police to lay charges," he added.