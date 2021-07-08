Police probe double murder case in Delft
Cape Town – Delft police are investigating a double-murder case after a shooting incident in Delft yesterday.
The incident took place at 3.55pm at the corners of Main and Silversands roads, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.
Netcare 911 also confirmed that it had responded to the shooting, indicating that two males had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.
A 16-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded and a 24-year-old man later died in a nearby hospital, Van Wyk said. The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage.
Last month, a 19-year-old girl was lucky to still be alive, but a 17-year-old boy was murdered in a shooting incident in Eindhoven.
In the same month, a body burnt beyond recognition was found in Delft, which was believed to be that of the missing 17-year-old Tyrese Armoed from Blikkiesdorp. Her charred remains were found in an open field and her hands had wires around them, indicating the body might have been tied.
In May, Delft CPF spokesperson Charles George said violence had become a ’’daily’’ occurrence after a triple murder in the area that also left two people injured. The incident was believed to be gang-related.
An unknown number of suspects had started firing several shots on the corner of Umvoti and Sabi streets. A 22-year-old woman and two men, aged 39 and 28, were killed.
A 13-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman sustained serious gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention.
