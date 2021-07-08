Police probe double murder case in Delft

The incident took place at 3.55pm at the corners of Main and Silversands roads, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Netcare 911 also confirmed that it had responded to the shooting, indicating that two males had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded and a 24-year-old man later died in a nearby hospital, Van Wyk said. The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage.

Last month, a 19-year-old girl was lucky to still be alive, but a 17-year-old boy was murdered in a shooting incident in Eindhoven.