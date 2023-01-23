Police probe triple murder in Gugulethu

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town are investigating a shooting which took place in Gugulethu on Sunday. Police said three people were gunned down.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the shooting happened just before 7pm. The vehicle the victims were in was ambushed and unknown suspects opened fire. “Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle in which the deceased persons were travelling in had just entered NY6 at approximately 6.50pm when it came under fire from unknown gunmen who later fled in another vehicle.

“Numerous shots were fired at the vehicle,” Potelwa said. She said two of the victims died at the scene and the third died in hospital. Police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.

Potelwa urged anyone with information to come forward. “Anyone with information on the shooting incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp. Information received will be handled with utmost confidentiality,” she said. This is the second multiple shooting in Gugulethu this month.

On January 14, four people were shot at a traditional ceremony celebration at a house in NY112. According to the police, men arrived in a silver vehicle and allegedly stormed into one of the rooms and started shooting. They fled afterwards.