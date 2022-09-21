Police seek gunman who shot boy, 2, in Cape Town

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town are seeking the assistance of the public to track down a gunman who shot a 2-year-old boy and his father in Ocean View. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi the murder and attempted murder investigation is being probed by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU).

He said the incident occurred on Friday, August 12. “A 28-year-old man was walking in Saturn Way, Ocean View at around 5.50pm, carrying his 2-year-old boy in his arms. “Reports suggested that an unknown man approached and fired numerous gunshots.

“The 28-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, whilst the 2-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspect, who was wearing a brown hoodie top at the time of the incident, fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Elton Logenstein on 071 298 2349. Alternatively, anyone with information can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In an unrelated incident, police officers conducting patrols in the Overberg region arrested and detained two suspects for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Monday. “Police members of the National Intervention Unit responded to a complaint of reckless driving and proceeded to the N2 Highway in Grabouw at about 7.10pm. “When they spotted the vehicle that fitted the description, they stopped the vehicle and searched the occupants, and confiscated a .38 Rossi revolver with ammunition.

“The males, aged 46 and 56, were arrested and detained on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle,” Swartbooi said. Once charged, the duo is expected to appear in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court. [email protected]

