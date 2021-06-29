Police sergeant appears for allegedly stabbing wife to death

Cape Town – A police sergeant has appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court for allegedly murdering his wife. Sergeant Zamekile Nyobole, who is stationed at the Lansdowne police station, appeared in court on Monday, said National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Nyobole allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old wife to death during a domestic-related dispute. "The SA Police Service was summoned to a residence in Bardale, Mfuleni, at around 01:30 (on Thursday) where the body of the sergeant's 35-year-old wife was discovered," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said. "It is believed that she was stabbed during a domestic-related dispute."

He is in custody and the case has been postponed to Thursday for a bail application. Last month, a police constable was arrested in Welkom, Free State, for allegedly killing his wife, who was a sergeant in the SAPS. The constable is suspected of murdering his wife after dropping off their 17-month-old baby at the house of the deceased’s mother.

’’The body of the woman was found lying on the road and the police were called to the scene. ’’They found the deceased still in her pyjamas, with a gunshot wound and all her valuable belongings with her,” police said. He was arrested at the Odendaalsrus police station with two firearms in his possession, one an unlicensed firearm.