Political parties unite against proposed hijab ban for nurses

Various political parties have expressed their opposition to the proposed ban on nurses wearing hijabs (head scarves) at public health institutions. Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament, Haseena Ismail stated that the opposition party intends to submit written parliamentary questions to Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, regarding the proposed hijab ban.

This follows a wave of complaints that emerged concerning the proposed amendments to the nurses' dress code. Ismail emphasised that the proposed ban appears to discriminate against Muslim nurses' Constitutional right to freedom of religion. “The Minister needs to explain why head scarves would only be banned for nurses and not other medical professionals; provide the record of decision for the ban; and the specific scientific evidence the decision is based on. These dress code amendments would discourage Muslim people from pursuing nursing as a career,” Ismail remarked. Supporting this sentiment is the Al Jama-ah Party, which has called on the Portfolio Committee on Health to engage with the SA Nursing Council. The Al Jama-ah Party aligns with the views of the Islamic Medical Association (IMA), stating that the proposed head scarf ban for nurses feels like an attack on personal beliefs.

The party's leader and Member of Parliament, Ganief Hendricks, who also serves on the Portfolio Committee on Health, has urged the Committee to liaise with the SA Nursing Council to gain insight into why the health department is proposing to ban nurses from wearing the hijab. "We view this as a direct attack on Islam and on the liberation movements whose fighters wore the doekie in the trenches. The doekie is not a mere adornment but an integral part of Muslims' religious identity. Why should our 'freedom' be curtailed by individuals who fail to see the broader context and who impose regulations that hinder and restrict our freedom?" Hendricks expressed. Hendricks further called on the health department to take note of the South African National Defence Force's regulations, which permit women on their staff to wear head scarves.