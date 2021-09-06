Pollsmoor Prison desperately seeking family of an inmate who died in custody

Cape Town - Officials from Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town are seeking the assistance of the public after one of its inmates died in custody. Nicolas Nompolweni, 22, was incarcerated at the Medium C Release Centre of the prison after he was arrested along the Rondebosch strip on February 2, on charges of theft.

Communication manager at Pollsmoor Prison, Lewies Davids said Nompolweni was set for release on January 31, 2022. He said the inmate gave the prison a Johannesburg address: Anderson Street, Marshalltown. Davids said Nompolweni died of natural causes in Victoria Hospital on August 26.

“Officials from Pollsmoor have followed all possible avenues to locate the family or next of kin of Nicolas Nompolweni. “Sergeant White and Warrant Officer Moore from the Rondebosch police station also tried to trace the family of the deceased without any success. “Any person with information regarding the deceased should kindly call Mr Ntobeko Ngalo at Pollsmoor Medium C on 021 700 1255,” Davids said.

In an unrelated incident, a Klerksdorp man who fled to the Western Cape after he was granted bail was rearrested. Johannes Christian van Belkum, 54, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his rearrested in the Cape on Friday. In a statement released, North West provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Belkum was initially arrested in Klerksdorp on March 24, for allegedly practising as a Biokineticist while he was not registered as one.

“He allegedly charged amounts ranging between R150 to R1600 for consultation and was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974,” Rikhotso said. Initially, Belkum was released on R2 000 bail and was scheduled back in court on April 26, however, at this time he had fled to the Western Cape. A warrant of arrest was issued for Belkum and he was traced back to Mossel Bay where he was working as a fitness trainer.