Residents living in Bond Street in London Village say they are sick of the stench left behind by dried up toilet paper and faeces left on the road’s surface following continuous spills.
A 51-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, says she has been reporting the matter for two years but there is no end in sight to the pong.
“I have been living here for 28 years and for over two years we are experiencing the drain covers that pop as the sewage water flows into the streets,” she says.
“It smells really bad and we report it each time and they come and clean each time. But we want to know why don’t they find what is causing it and solve it.”