Possible Western Cape ’taxi tension’ link after two shot dead in bus

Cape Town – The Cederberg Municipality mayor, Nosiphiwo Qunta, has called for an urgent meeting with the local police bosses after two people were killed in a suspected taxi-related shooting incident in Citrusdal, 177km from Cape Town, yesterday. Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut said the men, aged 34 and 43, were shot in a bus by unknown suspects at a pick-up point for farmworkers in Riverview at 5.40am.

According to reports, ’’illegal taxi operators’’ in the town are trying to force farmworkers to make use of their services even though they are being ferried by farmers. ’’The circumstances surrounding the death of two men aged 34 and 43 are being investigated after they were shot and killed in a bus by unknown suspects yesterday morning at around 05:40 in Voortrekker Road, Riverview. ’’The incident occurred at a pick-up point of farm workers and the possibility that it is linked to the ongoing taxi tension in the province cannot be excluded. No arrests have been made as yet,’’ said Traut.

’’Our most heartfelt and sincere condolences to both families of the deceased. Our prayers and support are with you in this time,’’ said the Citrusdal Municipality. Meanwhile, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) will resume arbitration next week over route B97 between Bellville and Paarl. Cata and Codeta reached a ceasefire agreement on August 2, enabling taxis to resume their services on all other routes. Taxi-related violence has claimed nearly 100 lives this year, many of them passengers. If an agreement is reached at arbitration over route B9, it is likely to go to court for confirmation as a declaratory order.