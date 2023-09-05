Postbank issues an apology over a technical challenge affecting Sassa grant payments

Postbank has issued an apology to the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) grant beneficiaries after the bank experienced intermittent technical issues that affected some beneficiaries' ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers. The bank says the technical challenges also affect some Sassa Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 withdrawals within retailers, and it will work around the clock to fix these challenges.

In a statement that was issued on Tuesday afternoon, the Postbank assured the Sassa grant beneficiaries that the Postbank's technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue. "Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued Sassa Grant customers. "We apologise unreservedly to all our customers," the statement further reads.

Postbank also said that it will advise as soon as the technical issue is resolved. Social grant payments transactions via Sassa Gold cards within Post Office branches are processed normally and are not affected by the issue. In outlining their grievance, some X users (Twitter) said:

My friend just called to ask if I could give transport money to her grandmother as her SASSA old pensioner's grant didn't pay out, as I work near there. When I got there my heart broke as I saw other pensioners in tears as they were depending on it. That department has no shame pic.twitter.com/EfIR3fT9g0 — Rapsta_102 (@Rapsta102) September 5, 2023 “My friend just called to ask if I could give transport money to her grandmother as her Sassa old pensioner's grant didn't pay out, as I work near there. When I got there my heart broke as I saw other pensioners in tears as they were depending on it. That department has no shame,” - @Rapsta102 said. What sassa is doing to elders is extremely sad, watching them return groceries because their cards have no money is sad man💔. — Ms verb. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@mmasetutu) September 5, 2023 “What sassa is doing to elders is extremely sad, watching them return groceries because their cards have no money is sad man,” - @mmasetutu said. Today I saw a sad situation. Poor people queuing up to get their Sassa grants. Spent money on transport. Hours later in queues, no money @OfficialSASSA you have no shame #Sassa 5th September… — Elsa (@Elsa702) September 5, 2023 “Today I saw a sad situation. Poor people queuing up to get their Sassa grants. Spent money on transport. Hours later in queues, no money,” - @Elsa702 said.