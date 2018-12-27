Picture: Solly Lottering/Daily Voice

Cape Town - A Kraaifontein priest got a fright on Monday morning when he found a dead man in his garden as he was leaving for church.

According to the resident in Loop Street, Scottsville, it appeared the victim, who looked about 30 years old, had been stabbed multiple times and lay under ferns. He had possibly tried to hide from his attackers.

The police were called and as the neighbours gathered, a blood trail could be seen along the fence inside the property.

The 45-year-old homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, says violent crime is uncommon in the area.

“There is no such crime in Loop Street,” he said.

“The man is unknown to anyone around here.

“From the trail of blood, [it appears] he was stabbed multiple times and bled out.

“He had probably been running from his attackers. We did not hear or see anything strange in the middle of the night.

“I was in shock when I opened my door and found this man lying dead in my garden.

“Somebody said they think the man is from Wesbank, but nobody could confirm his name or where he came from.”

Police spokesman, Captain FC van Wyk, said Kraaifontein police were investigating the matter.

“The police found an unknown male in his thirties in Loop Street, Scottsville, Kraaifontein, with multiple stab wounds to his body. The victim died on the scene due to the extent of the injuries sustained.

“A murder case was registered for investigation.”

