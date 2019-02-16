Johannesburg - Eskom did not implement load shedding on Friday and there is a low probability of load shedding for the next few days, the power parastatal said.
However, the power system remained "tight and vulnerable", and while Eskom was making every effort to limit load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance, Eskom said in a statement.
"This could include a significant loss in generating plant due to unplanned technical breakdowns.
"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electrical appliances to assist in reducing demand," Eskom said.
African News Agency/ANA