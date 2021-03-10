Probe clears Nelson Mandela foundation bosses of abuse of power, procurement misconduct

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang and chief operating officer Limpho Monyamane have been cleared after allegations of procurement impropriety, misuse of company credit cards and abuse of power were made against them. The investigation was initiated after an email was sent to the chairman of the board by an anonymous staff member on December 14, 2020. ’’The independent investigation has found that there was no objective evidence to support the complaints, which related to the alleged flouting of procurement policies and processes, the improper use of the organisation’s resources, bullying and intimidation, and abuse of donor relations,’’ the Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday. Hatang and Monyamane voluntarily took special leave while the investigation was under way and return to work this week. One of the law firms on the foundation’s legal panel, Bowman Gilfillan Inc, was appointed to handle the investigation and conducted interviews with 21 staff members the past two months. The final Bowmans report was presented to the board of trustees on Monday and, ’’after detailed discussion, was accepted unanimously’’.

The foundation added: ’’Arising from the investigation, however, it is clear that a number of financial and human resource policies and procedures need to be revised, strengthened and restated to ensure consistency and compliance. The board is committed to ensuring this happens.’

’’Some of the issues raised in the complaint relate to inter-personal dynamics and human resource management, and the board is confident that these can be addressed internally.

’’Other complaints related to the improper use of resources such as motor vehicles, credit cards and Uber taxi services. The investigators found there is no objective evidence to support this complaint.

’’However, they flagged the importance of ensuring that the policies on the use of resources are understood by all staff members and adhered to.

’’A similar situation applies to the procurement of goods and services. The investigation found no evidence of interference or flouting of procedures, although there were shortcomings in the drafting of some of the contracts signed.

’’As a result, the investigation team recommended that the role of the foundation’s procurement officer be reinforced, and procurement policies updated.

’’The board will remain focused on addressing these issues over the coming months, to ensure that there is transparency and consistency, as well as ensuring full confidence in the way the Foundation receives and deploys funds to support Madiba’s legacy.

’’The board can, however, reassure donors who contribute to the foundation’s activities that there are control mechanisms in place to ensure accountability and good governance, and that funds are being used to maximum effect in support of its work in social justice, poverty alleviation, dialogue and advocacy.’’

IOL