Former BRICS Business Council chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé , recently received the Russian Foreign Ministry’s medal for co-operation from Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, who is attending the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations in Cape Town.

Survé, a distinguished South African business leader who has been recognised by several countries for his contribution to peaceful cooperation, sustainability and international friendship, including Spain, the United States, Finland and Saudi Arabia, emphasised the importance of non-alignment, the pursuit of peaceful co-operation and the promotion of international friendship.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in presenting the award to Survé, highlighted the significant role Survé played in the BRICS Business Council.

Throughout his career, Survé has received accolades from more than seven countries, including esteemed figures such as President Clinton of the United States, the Queen of Spain, the Queen of Sweden, the China Foundation, Finland, Saudi Arabia, and the Mayor of New Orleans, who bestowed upon him the Freedom of the City.