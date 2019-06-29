Picture: City of Cape Town

Cape Town - Potsdam Road between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney has been closed after protesters in Du Noon set alight a truck at an intersection and threw stones at passing vehicles, the City of Cape Town's traffic department spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Saturday afternoon. Bezuidenhout said the South African Police Services, the Cape Town Metro Police and City of Cape Town traffic officials were en route.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Bezuidenhout said that Malibongwe Drive, in both directions between Potsdam Road and Parklands, had been closed to traffic due to the violent protest.

Between 1 000 to 1 500 protesters had gathered and were throwing stones at passing vehicles.

Bezuidenhout added that the protesters had carried rubble to the road and set it alight.

Audio: Supplied by the City of Cape Town