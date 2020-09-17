Protesting activists demand arrest of man accused of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend

Cape Town – Aggrieved activists marched to a police station demanding the arrest of a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The man is accused of killing Ntombizandile Mdutyini, 22, in August. Her partially burnt body was found in a dustbin in Siqalo informal settlement, five days after she was last seen by her family. Yesterday, about 50 people walked from Samora Machel with placards expressing that the abuse against women and children must end. The group marched to Philippi SAPS to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

When they reached the cop shop, they asked for someone who would receive the document.

Gender-based violence (GBV) activist Andisiwe Rini read out their demands: “As women, we demand justice for Ntombizandile Mdutyini and her unborn child, the immediate arrest of the known suspect in the case, police protection and visibility in our area.

“Police must tell us which side they are on, between criminals and the community.

“The transfer of the case from the local police station to the provincial one.”

They gave the police seven working days to respond through a public meeting.

Brigadier Matumbu from the provincial office signed the paper on behalf of the station commander.

“I acknowledge the receipt of the memorandum. We as provincial management are going to look into the memorandum and we shall respond accordingly and within the seven days.”

When marchers asked who the investigating officer is and for the case number, Brigadier Matumbu said she could not divulge any information: “Due to the nature of this case I can not share any details about that.”

Daily Voice