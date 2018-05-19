Cape Town - Several roads off the key M5 highway in Cape Town were closed on Monday as violent community protests at Parkwood and Vrygrond continued unabated, the City of Cape Town reported on Monday.

City officials reported that cars have been stoned and tyres burned on roads near Parkwood, close to Grassy Park, causing roads to be closed between Dick Burton and De Waal in Plumstead and surrounding areas.

In Vrygrond, a shipping container had apparently been pulled onto a road inside Capricorn.

PHOTO: Supplied by City of Cape Town

"A South African Police Services (Saps) Casspir has gone in to investigate," said City official Wayne Dyason.

Earlier, Prince George Drive south-bound at Military Road in the direction of Muizenberg had been closed due to the ongoing protests.

