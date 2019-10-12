The Financial Sector Conduct Authority raided Dr Iqbal Survé’s offices in Cape Town and tried to confiscate laptops and computer hard drives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Public Servants Association has warned against the use of double standards by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority when it raided the offices of Sekunjalo Group. The PSA said in a statement on Saturday the authority did not conduct similar raids against major corporations involved in wrongdoing.

It said there were major companies including retail giant Steinhoff, technology company EOH and others who did not conduct themselves properly but there was no action against their officials.

Sekunjalo, which owns Independent Media, was raided on Wednesday with chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé accusing the FSCA of abuse of power.

PSA said there must be equal treatment of companies.