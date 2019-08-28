Public called to comment on the draft for the manufacturing of reusable sanitary towels. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Social Development has urged the public to comment on the draft South African standard for the manufacturing of washable, reusable sanitary towels. In a statement, the department said the standard covers the requirements and test methods for washable, reusable sanitary towels for external use and that the standard does not apply to disposable sanitary towels.

“The introduction of such standards could be a game-changer for the sanitary industry in South Africa because the consequences of inadequate menstrual management extends beyond the classroom to health, dignity, psycho-social wellbeing, employment, and participation in society,” said DSD MEC Sharna Fernandez.

“Focusing on a holistic approach to menstrual hygiene management will go a long way to providing an interventional edge in this field.”

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), the technical committee responsible for the preparation of the standard, has reached a consensus that the draft should become a South African standard.

“To date, there has been no standard available for the manufacturing of washable and reusable sanitary towels. Yet, it remains one the most economical, environmentally friendly and efficient modes of dealing with menstruation,” said Fernandez.

“Moreover, other African nations across the continent have taken the lead in this area of certifying reusable pads. In South Africa, a leading store is selling reusable products. Internationally, it is becoming more and more popular because of its health and environmental benefits,” she added.

The draft document is now made available by way of public enquiry to all interested and affected parties for public comment, and to the technical committee members for record purposes.

The closing date for public comment is September 25. Comments should be sent by the indicated closing date, either by mail, or by fax, or by e-mail to: SABS Standards Division

Attention: Compliance and Development department

Private Bag X191

Pretoria

0001

Fax No.: (012) 344-1568 (for attention: dsscomments)

E-mail: [email protected]

African News Agency (ANA)