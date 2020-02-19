The search continues for missing 8-year-old, Tazne van Wyk, who disappeared near her family's Ravensmead, Cape Town, home almost two weeks ago. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Western Cape Safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the arrest of a man linked to the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, while reiterating that a R10 000 reward was still eligible for anyone with information on the girl's whereabout. 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, convicted of culpable homicide in 2008, was arrested on Monday evening at Cradock station in the Eastern Cape in connection with Tazne's disappearance.

Pangaker moved into the Ravensmead, Cape Town, neighbourhood housing the Van Wyk family shortly before the child went missing on Friday, February 7 from a tuck-shop situated just metres from her home.

Fritz said that the conditions of the reward had been amended from information that led to the location of Tazne and the suspect, to information that led to the location of the child.

"It essential that we find Tazne,” he said.