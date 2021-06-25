R10K reward boost for missing ATM expert from UK reader

Cape Town – A Daily Voice reader in the UK has donated R10 000 towards the reward for information about missing ATM expert Zhandré Jacobs, 30. The father from Botrivier went missing on Wednesday, 9 June and his car was found at the Palmiet day camp site later that day.

Tyron van Rooyen, a South African now living in the United Kingdom, says he read about Zhandre’s disappearance “with great sadness” online and offered R10 000 towards the reward in the hopes someone will speak up. “The pain and worry his family are going through is unimaginable and my prayer is that he is found safe and returns to his household where he belongs,” Tyron tells the Daily Voice.

Zhandre Jacobs, 30 Picture: Supplied “I would like to contribute R10 000 toward that reward under the same condition attached to the R5 000 reward. “As a father and husband, together with my family, we send our prayers, love and support,” says Tyrone, who works as a quality manager in the UK. Zhandre’s wife, Tracey-Leigh April, 24, was overcome with gratitude at the generous gesture and says: “I’m really thankful for Tyron for his generous contribution.”

She believes her husband might have been abducted due to the work he is doing – he works as an ATM custodian at ABSA bank in Kleinmond. “His job could’ve put a target on his back, he knows the inner workings of the machines and how money gets transferred,” she says. She adds that Zhandre’s manager called to ask if he was at home and he was last seen at the OK in Kleinmond around the same time.

His phone has been off since then. The couple got married three months ago and have a daughter. Anyone with information about his disappearance can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.