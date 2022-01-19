R45 is what Cape Town motorists will pay for a temporary licence if their card expires

CAPE TOWN - With the backlog for renewals of driving licence cards remaining a national issue, the City of Cape Town has advised that its motorists will pay R45 for a temporary licence. It has urged motorists to continue applying to renew their driving licence cards in spite of the uncertainty surrounding the production of the cards.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said it has noted the increasing frustration of some motorists who are awaiting the delivery of their licence cards. “While the situation is entirely out of our control, we will do everything possible to assist the public where possible, and communicate any further developments made public by the National Transport Department with regards to this issue. It is imperative that it is resolved as soon as possible, to avoid further backlogs in future. Already our Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTC) have been working extended hours over the past 18 months to clear the backlogs caused by the hard lockdown in 2020. We can ill afford this latest obstacle,” Smith said. Driving licence cards are produced by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), a national entity that produces the cards for DLTCs around the country.

There have been widespread reports that the machine used in the production of the cards broke down in November last year and is currently in for repairs abroad. National Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula indicated the machine will be repaired by March. In terms of the National Road Traffic Act, an expired driving licence card will remain valid for three months from the date of expiry, if a renewal application was made before the expiry date. The condition of this is that the motorists must be in possession of the expired card and proof of payment.