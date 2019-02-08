The City of Cape Town’s portfolio committee for transport approved a project for the further roll-out of the MyCity bus service in the greater Wynberg area. Picture: Jason Boud

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s portfolio committee for transport on Friday morning approved a project for the further roll-out of the MyCity bus service in the greater Wynberg area, which if given council approval, will see new infrastructure investment of around R800 million. The two proposed transport routes form part of the roll-out of Phase 2A of the MyCiTi service which will connect commuters from the Metro South-east with Wynberg and Claremont. It is proposed that a direct bus route operates along Wetton Road and a trunk route with dedicated right-of-way bus lanes along Ottery and South Roads.

“The roll-out of the MyCiTi service will transform Wynberg. Firstly, the service will provide much-needed scheduled public transport for those commuting between Wynberg and the Metro South-east. The service will integrate with the rail stations in this area so that commuters can easily change from one mode of public transport to another, and it will also improve facilities for pedestrians,” said City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She said one of the added benefits associated with the roll-out of the MyCiTi service was the opportunity to provide critical missing road links that would relieve traffic congestion and curb the current rat-running through the residential areas of Wynberg.

"One of the main reasons for the traffic congestion in the Greater Wynberg area is the missing road links that should connect the east and west sides of Wynberg. Commuters have few options to cross the railway line that runs through the heart of Wynberg. Should Council give us the go-ahead, we’ll connect Main Road and Ottery Road by building the missing link along South and Waterbury Roads. An underpass will give the Wynberg and Plumstead areas an additional crossing of the railway line and this will relieve the traffic pressure on Rockley and Victoria Roads," said Purchase.

The City said it was also proposing a set of parallel one-way streets for Wynberg by using Brodie and Main Roads to unclog and revitalise the central business district (CBD). This road scheme was approved by Council in 2002. The scheme is now needed for the roll-out of the MyCiTi service in Wynberg where buses will travel along the Brodie/Main Road-couplet on way to the Wynberg public transport interchange (PTI).

"The added benefit is that the couplet will improve traffic flow by turning a section of Main Road into a one-way, with Brodie Road accommodating traffic in the other direction. Thus, the couplet will double the traffic capacity through Wynberg which will reduce the travel time during the peak-hour periods. This will benefit each and every commuter, from those travelling in the MyCiTi buses to commuters in minibus-taxis and other road users," she said.

