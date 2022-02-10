Ramaphosa’s new name is Promise, Twitterati slam president ahead of Sona 2022

Cape Town – South Africans on Twitter weigh in ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) from drinking games, broken promises and fashion. The theme of the State of the Nation Address 2022 is “following up on our commitments: making your future work better,” however many SA Twitter users can only see the broken promises.

One user said: “Ramaphosa’s new name is Promise”, referring to the broken promises from the past five addresses. Ramaphosa's New name Is : Promise #SONA2022 — Just a cool Dude 🎉 (@entry_soul) February 10, 2022 A widely shared picture highlights Ramaphosa’s continued promise for jobs since he attained the highest leadership position in the country in 2018.

#SONA2022 is trending cause people still believe in that project called cyril ramaphosa? Haai shem ke sono pic.twitter.com/05jG0ZA5qq — Afikan Native (@makoya_1) February 10, 2022 South Africa’s unemployment reached its highest levels since the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) was launched in 2008. Stats SA reveals in Q3 of 2021, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 34.9% Meanwhile, as the elite of South Africa walk the red carpet and enter the City Hall, what they wear grabs headlines for an address which has direct consequences for the people of South Africa.

“We watch with aching hearts seeing those who are incompetent and responsible for our misfortunes flash the proceeds of their criminal ways on the red carpet with designer clothing and luxury cars while we wait for that R350 to come through,”one user said. We do. We watch with aching hearts seeing those who are incompetent and responsible for our misfortunes flash the proceeds of their criminal ways on the red carpet with designer clothing and luxury cars while we wait for that R350 to come through. #SONA2022 https://t.co/iqqqJtCznF — Nhlakanipho (@NhlakaTooCrazy) February 10, 2022 “They might as well name this thing a fashion parade, means nothing to ordinary South Africans,” another said.