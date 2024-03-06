Rat infestation in Cape Town suburb: How to combat the rat problem

Residents and business owners in Claremont, Cape Town are experiencing a persistent rat infestation. It is believed to be stemming from an open plot in Belvedere Road. The situation has escalated to the point where urgent action is demanded from the property owner of the plot, City of Cape Town and other authorities.

Local businesses in the area complained that the neglected plot has become a hotspot for homeless encampments, public defecation, and illegal waste dumping. In response to mounting pressure from residents and business owners, Ward 58 councillor Katherine Christie has revealed to media that the City's Problem Building Unit (PBU) has initiated steps to address the situation. The PBU has issued notices to the property owner, demanding cleanup and security measures to be implemented promptly. Failure to comply may result in penalties levied against the property owner, with the possibility of the City taking over the property to rectify the situation.

As efforts to resolve the issue continue, residents are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to mitigate the rat infestation. Here are some tips to keep the rat infestation at bay: – Know the warning signs of a rat infestation. Be alert for droppings, gnaw marks, unusual odours, and other indicators of rat activity.

– Keep up with home repair and maintenance. Seal entry points in walls and flooring to limit rats' access to your home. Ensure trash cans are tightly sealed and eliminate outdoor sources of water. – Eliminate ways for rats to climb into your home. Trim branches away from the roofline, remove ivy from walls, and use tree guards to prevent rats from climbing trees and pipes. – Block access for rats trying to tunnel under your home. Lay patio stones flush with the wall of your home and maintain a wide, mowed area around your property to deter rats from tunneling.