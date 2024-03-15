Rediscover the magic of rail travel with a nostalgic train ride from Cape Town to Simon’s Town

Are you ready for a trip down memory lane? After an absence of almost six years, Atlantic Rail has once again introduced their much-loved "Explorer's Train" to Simon’s Town.

Hop aboard the old-style passenger train, pulled by a traditional steam locomotive, for a truly special experience. A trip on this nostalgic adventure will capture your heart every step of the way. Starting from the Harbour Bridge Platform at the AC Marriott Hotel in Cape Town, the journey offers a relaxed two and a half hour ride through the stunning landscapes of Cape Town as you sit back and enjoy the view from your window.

Sit back and relax in the comfy carriage, and treat yourself to a drink or snack from the bar and dining car. On arrival in Simon’s Town at around 11.30am, you'll have plenty of time to explore the charming little seaside town. Take a leisurely walk around the quaint streets, soak in the seaside vibe, and maybe grab a bite to eat at one of the local spots. You can also check out the town's local museums to learn some interesting stories about its colourful naval past. At 3pm, it's time to say goodbye to Simon’s Town, sit back and enjoy the scenic journey back to Cape Town, arriving at around 5.30pm and you’ll feel as if you’ve had a tip to another city.

Remember, this is an "Explorer's Trip," so there might be a few changes along the way. Itinerary: 9am: Depart from the platform at the AC Hotel by Marriott, Dockrail Rd, Foreshore, Cape Town.

11.30am: Arrive in Simon’s Town. 3pm: Departure from Simon’s Town. 5.30pm: Arrive back in Cape Town.