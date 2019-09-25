Retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron Photo: Facebook / Stellenbosch University, Stefan Els

Cape Town – Recently retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron will replace Johann Rupert as chancellor of the University of Stellenbosch. Rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said on Wednesday Cameron – academic, jurist and author – would take up his position at the end of the year.

“I am so pleased that Stellenbosch University has elected retired Justice Edwin Cameron of the Constitutional Court to be our next chancellor following the retirement of Dr Johann Rupert at the end of the year.

"He has immense stature and will take this university to the next level,” said De Villiers.

Cameron was elected to the office of chancellor of Stellenbosch University today by an electoral college comprising members of the executive committee of the senate as well as the president and vice-president of the university's convocation.