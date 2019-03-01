Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Eskom warned on Friday that there was a high risk of load shedding throughout the day and the weekend given low reserves of diesel and water. "The load shedding risk remains high for today and will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish emergency reserves (water and diesel) to limit the possibility and magnitude of load shedding in the following week," the struggling power utility said.

It said it would only resort to scheduled blackouts however if absolutely necessary and appealed to customers to use electricity sparingly.

The company said customers could check for load-shedding schedules on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za), or contact its customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

