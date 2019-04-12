Robben Island seeks to do an archaeological survey after exposed human remains were discovered on the heritage site in February 2018. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - Robben Island seeks to do an archaeological survey after exposed human remains were discovered on the heritage site at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) precinct in February 2018. "Robben Island Museum has a multi-layered history that dates back as far as the 1400s. Essentially what this means is that there are undocumented and documented human remains on the Island cross-cutting across these different historical layers, hence the need to conduct an archaeological survey on the Island to establish whether there are more exposed/at risk human remains," said Robben Island in a statement.

According to the preliminary assessment, the human remains belonged to multiple individuals. Preliminary inspection suggested the exposed bones by specialists from the bodies suggests that the bones were buried more than 50 years ago.

"In line with our Integrated Conservation Management Plan (1918-2023) which calls for continuous research of the Island’s cultural and natural heritage, an archaeological survey is imperative in determining the origins of the human remains. This will further contribute in us fulfilling our mandate as a heritage site, which is to conserve natural and cultural heritage and disseminate knowledge about the Island’s rich history.