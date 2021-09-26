SA Covid-19 cases up by 967 and 51 new deaths reported as country ’exits’ third wave

South Africa reported 51 Covid-19 related deaths on Sunday, taking the country’s death toll to 87 052. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 967 new Covid-19 cases were identified in the country, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 896 943.

This increase represents a 5% positivity rate. The NICD added that the total number of cases today is lower than yesterday and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. Most of the new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (28%) followed by Eastern Cape at 17%.

Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 7% and Limpopo 1% of today’s new cases. The Eastern Cape recorded 169 new cases, Free State 95, Gauteng 82, KwaZulu-Natal 272, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 69, North West 81, Northern Cape 74 and Western Cape 115. Picture: NICD There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the institute said.

So far, a total of 17 572 675 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sector. According to the NICD, South Africa is no longer in the third wave. “Nationally we have exited the third wave according to the current definition. The national seven-day moving average of daily case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces,” said the NICD in a statement.