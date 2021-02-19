SA doctor goes the extra mile for the community

CAPE TOWN - A South African doctor, Dr Mathobela Matjekane, has been going the extra mile, educating the community about the Covid-19 terminology, local media reported. Matjekane is the chief executive of CliniMed, a health-care facility based in Khayelitsha and Mandalay in the Western Cape. She set up an initiative that would help simplify Covid-19 terminology by using indigenous languages in video content to decode the medical jargon, according to Vukani newspaper. “When the coronavirus started, there was a big gap between us and those who have never done medicine. I and some of my colleagues decided to educate our people about this and how to interpret Covid-19,” Matjekane was quoted as saying. Matjekane said they translated all the terms into African languages.

“It wasn’t easy, but we wanted people to understand why they must change, why they must adhere to protocols, why they must wash hands and wear face masks so that it makes sense to them,” she said.

Matjekane said the feedback they received from people was positive.

It was not only through video content, but Matjekane and her colleagues also reached out to people and gave them advice.

Matjekane herself contracted Covid-19 in December through her work.

“I had to fight the monster that I wouldn’t wish for anyone,” said Matjekane, reflecting on her recovery.

“I was gasping for air after walking a few steps. But here am I today,” she said.

Matjekane also warned people not to take the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 lightly, especially with talks of a third wave approaching.

“If you don’t care about yourself, you are risking other people’s lives, your children, friends and others,” she said.

ANA