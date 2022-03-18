'SA justice system a shame’: Anni Dewani family’s fury after murder ’mastermind’ gets parole

Cape Town - The family of slain Anni Dewani have called the South African justice system a shame after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) approved the parole of Zola Tongo on Friday. Tongo, the taxi driver mastermind behind the 2010 murder, is expected to be paroled from June 21.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tongo was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping, robbery, murder and the obstruction of justice. Dewani was shot dead on November 13, 2010. Tongo appeared before the parole board for reconsideration on Thursday in Malmesbury after his parole was denied in 2020.

Zola Tongo has been granted parole. File Picture: South African Police Service According to the parole board, upon weighing all elements of the case, including the victim’s views and written representation, the decision was premised on the facts of consistent positive good behaviour, participation in rehabilitation programmes and victim participation in the parole hearing. “The completed rehabilitation programmes include anger management, restorative justice, basic computer literacy, cross roads, ahanang ( a combination of life skills and substance abuse), new beginnings programmes under various disciplines ie social work, religious, psychology, skills development and correctional programmes. “The CSPB (Correctional Supervision and Parole Board) took the following decision to place the offender on parole from June 21, 2022 to June 6, 2028,” it said.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, conditions have been implemented for Tongo to adhere to. Tongo has been placed on high risk supervision for 12 months where he will be monitored by community corrections at his residence Anni Dewani’s father, Vinod Hindocha. File Photo: Noor Slamdien. He has been placed under house detention, he has to seek employment, undergo social work and psychological treatment while on parole. Tongo is not to leave the district without permission from community corrections, he is prohibited from using or trading in any alcohol or drugs and can be subjected to random substance and drug tests

Story continues below Advertisment

He is further ordered not to intimidate or threaten anyone, commit a crime, or make contact with victims. Tongo was also ordered to do community service. Speaking on behalf of the family Anni’s uncle, Ashok Hindocha told IOL this just confirmed that South Africa was not serious about reducing its crime.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This is a shame to the South African justice system. This just confirms that South Africa doesn't want to reduce crime rather encourage it. Good police work has gone down the drain. We saw and heard that at the main court hearing, but it seems that this applies even further down,” he said. Shrien Dewani in the Western Cape High Court. He was acquitted on all charges pertaining to his wife, Anni. File Picture Brenton Geach Hindocha said he hoped from the bottom of his heart that no father had to go through what Anni’s father had to. “By throwing out a cold-blooded criminal who is not ready for the society it’s likely that will happen again. This decision truly sends a powerful message to the criminals that ‘do crime but no time’.

“I feel sorry for the lovely South African people that I have met and I am sure they will all agree with me in this matter,” Hindocha said. Anni’s family are expected to fly out to Sweden on Friday. Anni was a Swedish woman who was murdered while on her honeymoon in the South Africa, after the taxi in which she and her husband Shrien Dewani were travelling was hijacked.

The next morning, her body was found in Tongo’s abandoned car in Khayelitsha. She sustained a bullet wound to the neck. IOL extensively covered the Dewani murder trial, and during the trial Tongo told the court Shrien Dewani had paid him money to kill his wife and to make it look like a carjacking. It was at this time that Tongo hired Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe to carry out the murder.

Shrien maintained his innocence throughout, even when camera footage showed him giving Tongo money. Mngeni and Qwabe were sentenced to life imprisonment. Mgeni later died of brain cancer. Shrien was subsequently acquitted of all charges.