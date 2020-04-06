SA Military Health Service to call up civilian healthcare practitioners in fight against Covid-19
Cape Town - The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) on Sunday, called up registered healthcare practitioners to join forces with serving members in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The operation was currently under way and was set to continue until June 23.
The SAMHS said it was reinforcing, regrouping and strengthening its medical capacity in the wake of the national state of disaster declared by the commander-in-chief of the South African National Defence Force and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This is within the prescripts of lockdown regulations as stipulated in the National Disaster Management Act of 2002, section 27, sub-section 2.
According to the SANDF, the following categories of registered healthcare practitioners are encouraged to apply: medical doctors, professional nurses, enrolled nurses and auxiliary nurses, clinical associates and operational emergency care practitioners (OECPs).
Furthermore, interested candidates are to contact the following SAMHS Directors for enlistment with contact details, ID number and registration number:
Director Medicine at 012 367 9156.
Director Nursing at 012 367 9168.
Director Emergency Military Medical Care (EMMC) at 012 671 5005
(EMS with previous military service).
Director Military Health Reserve at 012 671 5153.
The SANDF says, prospective candidates are to report at the nearest military health unit upon receiving communication from the reserve force office.
The SAMHS is working in conjunction with the national department of health in support of the nationwide operation to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
African News Agency/ANA