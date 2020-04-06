SA Military Health Service to call up civilian healthcare practitioners in fight against Covid-19

Cape Town - The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) on Sunday, called up registered healthcare practitioners to join forces with serving members in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operation was currently under way and was set to continue until June 23.

The SAMHS said it was reinforcing, regrouping and strengthening its medical capacity in the wake of the national state of disaster declared by the commander-in-chief of the South African National Defence Force and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is within the prescripts of lockdown regulations as stipulated in the National Disaster Management Act of 2002, section 27, sub-section 2.

According to the SANDF, the following categories of registered healthcare practitioners are encouraged to apply: medical doctors, professional nurses, enrolled nurses and auxiliary nurses, clinical associates and operational emergency care practitioners (OECPs).