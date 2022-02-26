SA motorists to brace for sharp petrol and diesel hikes as Ukraine and Russia conflict continues

Cape Town - South Africans have to brace themselves for a sharp increase in fuel prices next week as the Ukraine-Russia tension continues.

The Central Energy Fund released the latest fuel price increases. These will be effective from Wednesday, March 2.

Grades 93 and 95 petrol will increase by R1.46 a litre, while diesel is set to increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 a litre, and the maximum retail price will increase by R1.61 a litre.