SA nears a million Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - South Africa is nearing a million Covid-19 cases as the cumulative total hit 994 911 on Saturday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 11 552 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 245 more Covid-19 related deaths.

The Eastern Cape recorded 118 deaths, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 57, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 55, which brings the total to 26 521 deaths

A cumulative 6 415 824 tests have been conducted with 37 817 tests completed since the last report. Recoveries currently stand at 839 194.

More than 79.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,752,116​ have died, according to the latest Reuters tally.