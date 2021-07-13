SA records 12 537 new Covid-19 cases, 663 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases stood at 2 219 316 after the country recorded 12 537 new cases and 663 deaths, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 219 316 with 12 537 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 663 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 65 142 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 961 448 with a recovery rate of 88.4%.” However, the department said that not all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. “The 633 deaths did not all happen in the last 24 hours. The provinces continue to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the figures,” the department clarified.

The 633 deaths did not all happen in the last 24 hrs. The provinces continue to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the figures https://t.co/hzU3hWg4ZE — Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 13, 2021 The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said the increase represents a 24.2% positivity rate. “13 989 268 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (14%),” the NICD said. “KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape accounted for 5% each; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.”

The seven-day moving average daily number has decreased. “The total number of cases today (n= 12 537) is higher than yesterday (n= 11 182) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n=18 344).”