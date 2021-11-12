SA records 17 Covid-19 deaths, 393 new Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded 393 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Friday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 393 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 925 371.

“This increase represents a 1.3% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 17 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 469 to date. “A total of 18 865 934 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said.

The organisation said the majority of Friday’s cases are from Gauteng accounting for 44% of cases, followed by the Northern Cape and Western Cape each accounting for 10% of new cases respectively. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 8%, Mpumalanga accounted for 7% of cases, the Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 6% of new cases respectively. Limpopo accounted for 5% of cases while the North West accounted for 4% of the day’s new cases.