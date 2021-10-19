SA records 453 new Covid-19 cases

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded 453 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

“Today the institute reports 453 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 917 255. This increase represents a 1.6% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 50 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 674 to date. “A total of 18 217 612 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said.

It said the majority of cases, for Tuesday, were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 23% of cases followed by Gauteng at 21% - while the Western Cape accounted for 19% of cases. Free State accounted for 10% of cases, Mpumalanga for 9%, the Northern Cape accounted for 7% - while North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape for 5% and Limpopo 1%. The NICD said the total number of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday is 1.6%, which is higher than that recorded on Monday (1.4%). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 56 new hospital admissions.

According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Tuesday, a total of 185 440 vaccines were administered. Gauteng has administered the most vaccines in the last 24 hours, as the dashboard records a total of 51 191 vaccines administered in the province, with the Western Cape following with 28 611 vaccines administered, and Limpopo with 23 751 vaccines administered. KwaZulu-Natal administered 20 494, Eastern Cape 18 756, Free State 13 474, North West 12 064 and Mpumalanga 11 969.