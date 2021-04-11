SA records 66 more Covid-19 deaths bringing national total to 53 322

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 66 more Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 53 322.

A total of 23 013 more tests were completed in the past day. The number of tests conducted to date is 10 138 936.

North West recorded the highest number of deaths with 35 followed by Free State with 15, Western Cape with 10, Gauteng with 6 and Eastern Cape 1.

The Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape all recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths.

To date SA has recorded 1 558 458 Covid-19 cases, while our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 483 296.