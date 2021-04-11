SA records 66 more Covid-19 deaths bringing national total to 53 322
Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 66 more Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 53 322.
A total of 23 013 more tests were completed in the past day. The number of tests conducted to date is 10 138 936.
North West recorded the highest number of deaths with 35 followed by Free State with 15, Western Cape with 10, Gauteng with 6 and Eastern Cape 1.
The Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape all recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths.
To date SA has recorded 1 558 458 Covid-19 cases, while our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 483 296.
South Africa has a recovery of 95 percent.
To date more than 288 000 people have been vaccinated in the country.
The Western Cape health department meanwhile said that it is scaling up health care worker vaccinations in time to launch Phase Two of the vaccination process which will start in May with people aged over 60.
The department hopes to have completed the process of immunising health care workers by the end of April.
Phase Two will also cover essential workers such as teachers, the police and people with co-morbidities.
IOL