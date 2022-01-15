SA to brace itself for a scorcher of a weekend. This is how to keep your cool

Cape Town – It’s Beach Day weather across the country as South Africans can expect warm to hot weather, with lows reaching up to 23°C and highs reaching up to 35°C. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings on its site for Prince Albert, Witzenberg /Ceres, Oudtshoorn, Stellenbosch, Breede Valley / Worcester, Drakenstein / Paarl, Langeberg / Robertson, Kannaland / Ladismith, City of Cape Town and Laingsburg.

“In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately.” How to keep your cool this weekend

ER24 released a statement on how to beat the heat. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, fainting, seizures. Keep hydrated and drink plenty of water. Try to avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well. Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open. Look out for your pets too. Ensure your pets have a cool place to relax. They should also have cool, clean water.

Try to avoid being outdoors during the middle of the day, when the sun is at its strongest. Work and exercise in brief periods. When necessary, take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area. Dress in light, loose clothing.

Don’t forget sunscreen! Wear sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) to protect your skin from sunburn. To keep your cool in the day, keep water in a spray bottle for a refreshing spritzer. Freeze water in a cup (or a bottle for portability) to enjoy the melting, ice-cold water. You can also add some fruit to your water for some flavour.