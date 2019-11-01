Refugees inside the Cape Town Central Methodist church. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday said they do not believe that the actions of refugees -- who camped outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Cape Town and Pretoria -- were in the best interests of the refugees and their children who were exposed to numerous dangers by sleeping on the street. The refugees were begging the UNHCR to remove them from South Africa.

The Commission said they view the events which led up to action by the South African Police Service (SAPS) as complex and the SAHRC would ensure that these actions were investigated to establish if human rights were violated.

"It is also concerning that the children were not getting the required education they need which is a fundamental human right. The SAHRC has been engaged in the issue and will continue to find a way to resolve this matter in a manner which is humane and protects the rights of everyone involved," the Commission said.

On October 18, the Commission said they visited refugees where they were camping to hear their grievances and also met with UNHCR officials.