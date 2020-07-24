SANDF member accused of raping 70-year-old Cape granny fights for bail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Siyabonga Kalipa Cape Town - Residents from Siyahlala informal settlement in Philippi protested outside the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court in support of the elderly woman who was raped in the area. The 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Khayalethu Mkhumathela, 50, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) last month. The victim’s family was in court for the first time. State prosecutor Craig Esterhuyse submitted a petition signed by 150 residents asking for bail to be denied. The State was opposing bail and Esterhuyse said: “The victim is an elderly woman, there has been an outcry in court from the community protesting against his bail outside and they have assaulted him before and might do it again.”

But Defence attorney Botho Molefe said his client is a breadwinner: “He has been with SANDF for 24 years, he has no previous convictions, no warrants and he is the father of two who rely on him for their upbringing and if bail is denied he will lose his job and won’t be able to take his children to school.”

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said he needed time to make a decision.

“The matter is postponed until 4 August for bail judgement and the accused will remain in custody,” he said.

Outside court, the victim’s brother Zilindile Kuku said: “The accused must be denied bail because he should know better.”

The court previously heard the woman and the accused were drinking when the alleged rape happened.

He allegedly pushed the victim into her bedroom, took off her panties and raped her.

Daily Voice