CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos has welcomed the swift action taken by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Cape Town Tourism after a gang of armed men robbed a group of tourists in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Friday.
"While the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism play a supportive role in ensuring visitor safety and comfort across the city, the responsibility of policing is primarily that of the South African Police Service as the lead agency," he said in a statement on Saturday.
In support of this and in partnership with the department of tourism and Cape Town Tourism respectively, the city had deployed additional tourism safety monitors and TravelWise ambassadors to tourist hotspots across the city. It was hoped that these measures would enhance the visitor experience and improve the safety of tourists, he said.
"I am pleased to see the swift response and steps taken by our tourism agency, Cape Town Tourism, and the SAPS, because destinations are also known for the way they respond to incidents by making care and comfort essential to our tourism value proposition," Vos said.
Earlier on Saturday, SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police were searching for the gang and the SAPS 72-hour activation plan had been ordered in an effort to arrest those responsible.