Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Thursday called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to work more closely with the local Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) structures, following a series of attacks aimed at NHW members in some areas in Cape Town.
According to Fritz, recent reports outlined how a Delft NHW member fled attacks by a group of men who then proceeded to stone his home. SAPS reportedly did not respond to the call out.
Previously on September 25, a family member of a NHW member was shot multiple times while walking home.
Fritz said his department had further received reports of similar incidents in Gugulethu, where a member was shot while patrolling.
“I call on the SAPS to work in a more coordinated and responsive manner with their local NHW structures. Ultimately, the role of a NHW is to act as the eyes and ears of the SAPS. Whilst the work that NHWs do in reporting incidents to SAPS does in fact lighten their load, NHW structures should not respond to crime in place of the SAPS,” Fritz said.