As South Africa is battling with Covid-19 pandemic and new strains of the disease, people have been urged to get vaccinated and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The current dominant strain, variant EG.5, unofficially named Eris, is said to not be any more dangerous or lethal than previous variants, but the department of health has reiterated calls for people to get vaccinated.

According to shocking statistics, only 44.1 percent of people aged 12 and older were vaccinated at the time of the survey, some with booster shots. Another 6.9 percent were partially vaccinated. With 58.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated, the Free State has the highest full vaccination rate, followed by the Western Cape with 56.7 percent. Only 35.8 percent of KwaZulu-Natal’s population is vaccinated. Widespread vaccination has emerged as a critical tool in curbing the spread of the virus and safeguarding public health. With an extensive network of vaccination centres, obtaining the vaccine is still important and is still accessible.

We list where you may get vaccinated in South Africa. Community clinics Community health clinics play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19. You can find these clinics in residential areas and smaller towns and provide a convenient option for individuals to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharmacies and medical practices If you are unable to be vaccinated at a clinic, pharmacies and private medical practices have joined the vaccination effort, contributing to the widespread availability of the vaccine. Many pharmacies and clinics have partnered with the government to administer doses, making it convenient for those seeking immunisation.

Airports As travellers know, countries request a Covid-test and/or proof of vaccination. Therefore, a number of airports in the country have these facilities. FindMyJab

If online is more your style, you can find vaccination sites on FindMyJab. It will redirect you to a map and prompts. Use your current location or enter your address for an accurate location. You can also tap on the map if you wish. Then use the slider to define how far to search for nearest vaccination site.