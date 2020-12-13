SA’s Covid-19 cases hit 852 965 and 170 more deaths reported

South Africa has recorded 7 999 new Covid-19 cases and a further 170 deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The cumulative number of cases in the country now stands at 860 964.

To date, 23 276 have died as a result from the virus.

A total of 170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Eastern Cape reported 94 deaths, Free State reported 11 deaths, Gauteng reported three, Kwa-Zulu Natal reported four, Northern Cape reported four deaths and Western Cape reported 54.

Over the past 24 hours 40 211 tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests since the start of the pandemic to 5 819 755.