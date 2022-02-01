Search continues for Cape Town girls missing since 2018 and 2020

Cape Town - The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) appeals to the public to continue being on the lookout for two Cape Town girls who have gone missing in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Linathi Titshala was only nine years old when she mysteriously disappeared in Delft on December 16, 2018.

The young girl was last seen on the day after 10am leaving her grandmother’s home in Cork Tree Street in Thubelisha headed doors away to her parents’ home. She is an African female, and at the time of her disappearance, had long braids, slender in build and had dark brown eyes. Linathi was last seen wearing black slippers, a grey top with lace at the back and a black skinny jeans.

WCMPU is appealing to the public to continue looking out for the missing girls. Picture: WCMPU In a separate incident, Lunamandla Sithong, who was 12 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on July 9, 2020. The child was last seen with her school transport driver and was allegedly dropped off at her school in Eastridge in Mitchells Plain. Unfortunately, she never made it to her classroom.

Lunamandla is an African female, and at the time of her disappearance, she had short brown hair, was tall and thin. She has a mole on the left side of her back and a scar on her right leg. The young girl was last seen wearing her red and blue Eastville Primary School tracksuit.

WCMPU is appealing to the public to continue looking out for the missing girls. Picture: WCMPU Founder and CEO of WCMPU Candice van der Rheede said it's very strange that up until today, they have had no leads on the whereabouts of the missing children. “It is very strange that nobody saw anything, nobody heard anything, because these children were in public places. It is not as if these children were in isolated areas. Lunamandla was apparently dropped at school. We cannot confirm this because nobody saw her or the driver dropping her. “Linathi was at home. She just walked down a few houses, a few doors away from her granny’s place and disappeared there. Linathi disappeared during the holidays, a time when everyone is out in the streets,” van der Rheede said.

She told IOL the mysterious disappearance of the girls still remains mind-boggling but says her organisation will not give up in finding the young girls. “We will not stop looking for them. As we look for our current missing persons, we are also on the lookout for them. “Trying to find new things/leads, recirculating their flyers, but up until today, nothing. We just hope and pray wherever they are that they’re okay, not being hurt and being fed,” van der Rheede told IOL.